AGAr Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. AGAr has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $408.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can now be bought for about $136.11 or 0.00319848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AGAr has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00138463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,390.16 or 0.99614275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.46 or 0.06891108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.00752342 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

