Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ AFYA traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 6,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,386. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,958,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the first quarter worth $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Afya by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

