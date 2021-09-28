Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year sales of $1.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $95.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AEMD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. 7,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,392. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.57. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.