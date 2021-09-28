Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

