Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter worth about $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

