Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PAR Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 48,387 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 117.4% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

