Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,129 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 162,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 236,183 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

