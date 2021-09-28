AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.230-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AdvanSix also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.23-1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

