adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €330.00 ($388.24) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €320.59 ($377.16).

FRA ADS opened at €278.60 ($327.76) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €303.69 and its 200-day moving average is €293.68.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

