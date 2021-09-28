Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,818,000 after acquiring an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

