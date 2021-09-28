Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

