Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $399,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.