Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,203 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PCK opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.