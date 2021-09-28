Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 369.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.15. 27,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,009. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

