Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 102,252 shares.The stock last traded at $11.29 and had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Absolute Software by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

