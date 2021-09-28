Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.38 (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 87.80 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.50 ($1.35). The stock has a market cap of £312.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

