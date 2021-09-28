AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,403 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $87,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

