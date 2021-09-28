AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,179,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,137,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.12. 72,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,024,817. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.