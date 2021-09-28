AAR Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AAR in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. AAR has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AAR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AAR by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Ross Boyce purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.