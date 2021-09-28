$962.21 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post sales of $962.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $916.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

IGT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.54 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 3,564,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,212,000 after buying an additional 910,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.