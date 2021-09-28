942 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after acquiring an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.07.

NYSE:MSI opened at $238.86 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $246.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.44. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

