$94.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce $94.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.07 million to $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $93.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $381.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 464,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,631. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $15.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

