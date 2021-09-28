$874.50 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce sales of $874.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $911.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $842.77 million. Brinker International reported sales of $740.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

