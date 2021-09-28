$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.30 million and the lowest is $82.29 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.39. 110,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $264.35 million, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

