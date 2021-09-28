78,939 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

NYSE USB opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.