6,195 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.