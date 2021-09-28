6,134 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

