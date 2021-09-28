61,055 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,000. Dover makes up approximately 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,918. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

