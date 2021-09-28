6,025 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,439,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $69.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

