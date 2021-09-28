$6.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to post $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $24.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

ABG traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.81. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.16.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

