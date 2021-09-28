$585.00 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $585.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.70 million to $591.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $509.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,175,000 after acquiring an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

