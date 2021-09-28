$54.92 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post $54.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.40 million and the highest is $55.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $47.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $214.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $253.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. 268,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $69.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 445,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

