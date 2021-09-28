$522.13 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $522.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $526.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 517,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 719,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

