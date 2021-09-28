51,874 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 51,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.