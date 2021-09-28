$424.23 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post $424.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.90 million to $426.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. 1,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,451. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.