38,191 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,191 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $236.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

