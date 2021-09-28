35,780 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Accolade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,724,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after acquiring an additional 163,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

ACCD opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.68. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

