30,557 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,950.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,625.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 87,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter.

BIT stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

