$3.78 EPS Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.50. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,123.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $12.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $15.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $21.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $979,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $10,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $154.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.