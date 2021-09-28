$3.15 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of LFUS opened at $283.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after acquiring an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

