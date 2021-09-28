$2.95 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. DaVita reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.83.

DVA stock opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

