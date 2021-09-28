1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.20 on Monday. 1st Source has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 189.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

