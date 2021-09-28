1,876 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 842,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,004 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

JMBS stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.