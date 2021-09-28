17,000 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

