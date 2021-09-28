$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to announce $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 61.55%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $13.44 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $322,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

