$154.61 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $154.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. Natera posted sales of $98.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $616.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $619.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $761.24 million, with estimates ranging from $740.43 million to $791.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $7.86 on Friday, reaching $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,188. Natera has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,008 shares in the company, valued at $55,391,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,573 shares of company stock worth $26,279,880 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.