$130.69 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post $130.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.35 million to $167.40 million. FibroGen posted sales of $44.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after buying an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.