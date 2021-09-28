$13.66 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report sales of $13.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
