$13.66 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report sales of $13.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $68.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

BLDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.