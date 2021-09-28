12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC reduced its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises accounts for approximately 0.8% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after buying an additional 750,720 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,486,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after purchasing an additional 187,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 170,006 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,057. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.