12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Sells 87,454 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,454 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up 3.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,418. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

